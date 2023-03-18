Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,525. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

