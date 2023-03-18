Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $4.90. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 653,784 shares trading hands.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

