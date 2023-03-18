Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

LGND stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.16. 325,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,969. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

