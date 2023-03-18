Lido Staked ETH Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.39 billion and $52.30 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,787.45 or 0.06527757 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,810,640 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,804,138.55812131. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,695.14696707 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $28,873,598.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

