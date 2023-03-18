Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $85.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

LEN traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. 6,247,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,533. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.