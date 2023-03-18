Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

