LEMONCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $4,116.56 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00373233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,463.80 or 0.27127869 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

