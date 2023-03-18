Leah Bennett Sells 2,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.