Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

