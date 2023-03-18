Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.