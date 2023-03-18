Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 7,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.88. 20,804,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,672,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

