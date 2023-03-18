Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,771. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,796. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

