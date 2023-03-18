Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 1,647,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.