Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,570.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 1,647,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,463. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

