Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.66 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

LE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

