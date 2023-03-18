Kwmg LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

