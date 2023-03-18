Kwmg LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.3 %

ROK opened at $272.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

