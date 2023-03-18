Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.77 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.