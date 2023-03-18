Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

