Kwmg LLC Acquires 6,080 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

WestRock Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.