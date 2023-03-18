Kwmg LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $239.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $317.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

