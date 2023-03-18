KVH Industries’ (KVHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KVHI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

