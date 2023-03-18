KVH Industries’ (KVHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
KVHI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.
NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56.
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
