Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 2.8 %
KOSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Koss has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.