Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Koss Stock Down 2.8 %

KOSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Koss has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

