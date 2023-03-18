Konnect Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $120,301.34 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

