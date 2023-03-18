Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.71 million and $526,312.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00134390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00062165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

