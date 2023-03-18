KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0723 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $832,318.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00032809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00205885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,914.33 or 0.99816051 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation.

