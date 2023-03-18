KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $35.89 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $841,003.03 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00032849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.42 or 0.99976608 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0725312 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $832,204.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0725312 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $832,204.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io."

