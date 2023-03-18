Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 513,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

