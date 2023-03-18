Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 513,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
