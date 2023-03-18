KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

