Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre acquired 1,400 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

