Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kilroy Realty traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 1,199,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,074,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 153,833 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 4.6 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.