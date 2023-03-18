KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Down 9.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

