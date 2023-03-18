Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

