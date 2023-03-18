K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.26

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.26 and traded as high as C$30.77. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$30.69, with a volume of 42,919 shares traded.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.25. The firm has a market cap of C$327.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.