Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,931 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $5,942.70.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $10,987.52.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

