JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,200 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

