JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stake Cut by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 9.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,859 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,889,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,297,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

