JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNR opened at €66.14 ($71.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.05. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

