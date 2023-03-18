JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of JOYY

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,374,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.