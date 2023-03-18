Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,124 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,117.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,517.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSP Price Performance

CSP stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSP’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

