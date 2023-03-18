Jonestrading Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. DURECT has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

About DURECT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.