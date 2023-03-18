John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 362,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 73,328 shares.The stock last traded at $95.69 and had previously closed at $95.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.