Joe Walsh Buys 864 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 864 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. 861,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
