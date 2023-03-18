Joe Walsh Buys 864 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 864 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. 861,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 94,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thryv by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 222,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.