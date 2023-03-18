JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.42 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $131.42 million and approximately $120.10 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

