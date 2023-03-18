Jet Protocol Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.11 million and $142,351.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00032906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00206145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,397.26 or 1.00065885 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0114691 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $136,030.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

