Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.99 ($39.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($68.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.85.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.