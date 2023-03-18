JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 291.88 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162.30 ($1.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,414,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($293,909.86). Corporate insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

