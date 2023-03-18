Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 1,023 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Sunday, March 5th, Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,988. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.