Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
JANX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 149,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,529. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.