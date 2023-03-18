Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 149,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,529. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

