Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 149,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,529. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

