Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of JHG opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

