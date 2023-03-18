Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance
Shares of JHG opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $36.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
